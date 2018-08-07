Reese Witherspoon Confirms ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Happening

Fans of the beloved movie series couldn't be happier to hear the news!

Reese Witherspoon confirmed yet another installment of the wildly popular film series Legally Blonde in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight where the actress, producer, and Academy Award winner remarked it was going to be “so fun” to continue the story of Elle Woods.

While it has been more than 17 years since the last film in the series hit theaters, fans have always wondered if there was more of Elle Woods’ story to tell.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the rumors with Witherspoon at the premiere of her new docu-series Shine On With Reese on August 6, where the actress spilled the beans and confirmed her participation in the highly anticipated film sequel.

“Oh it’s gonna be so fun!” the Oscar winner gushed.

“I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good.'”

The actress then noted to the news outlet that she couldn’t reveal specific plot points for the new film but would “all in good time.”

Deadline originally reported on June 4 that MGM was “nearing” a deal with Witherspoon to reprise her role as the precocious, idealistic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3 and that they had brought back most of the creative team from the first film.

It will be the first time fans have seen Elle Woods since 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The show was also turned into a popular Broadway musical in 2007. Deadline reported that the original grossed $141 million worldwide on an $18 million budget, and the sequel brought in $124 million on a $45 million budget.

Deadline‘s Mike Fleming reported that he learned “they are keeping the plot under wraps, but I’m told it will be much in the spirit of the first film, in which Woods’ idealism and pink-dominant wardrobe prevailed over the cynicism and snootiness all around her after the freshly dumped former sorority sister heads to law school. The sequel brought her to D.C. to join the staff of a congresswoman to pass a bill to ban animal testing. The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture. The feeling is to draw back in the audience that grew up with the original film and find a new global audience.”

The latest installment of the Legally Blonde film franchise is currently set to be released on Valentine’s Day 2020.