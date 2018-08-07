Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend, 21-Year-Old Camila Morrone, Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body In Trip To Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio is taking a well-deserved summer break in Italy, accompanied by his girlfriend who showed off her plunging silhouette in a leopard-print bikini. The Oscar-winning actor and Camila Morrone, an Argentinian model and actress, have been reportedly dating for several months now.

The 21-year-old’s two-piece accentuated her curves and enviable figure during the couple’s recent trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where the two were seen snorkeling together near Nerano on Monday, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Wearing a pair of gray swim trunks and red-framed goggles, DiCaprio, 43, plunged into the crystal-clear waters to explore undersea as Morrone watched from the boat, gracing viewers with her stylish choice of swimwear. Later, she also slipped on a pair of black and blue flippers and joined her other half in the water.

After their underwater adventure, DiCaprio and Morrone hopped off the boat to grab lunch with a couple of friends in the picturesque cliffside village of Positano, PopSugar reported. To complete her sexy beach look, the model wore a matching leopard-print sheer robe while DiCaprio kept it simple with a white tee and baseball hat.

Before arriving in Italy, Morrone and DiCaprio were seen on a yacht in Antibes, a resort town between Cannes and Nice, in France, along with Morrone’s mother, Lucila Sola.

Rumors about their relationship began circulating in December when DiCaprio was spotted leaving Morrone’s home around Christmas time, according to The Sun. Since then, the pair has been seen together at several high-profile events, including Coachella Festival and Ellen Degeneres’ 60th birthday party in Los Angeles.

The two reportedly met through family connections, as Morrone’s mother is said to have been involved with Al Pacino in the past, which makes him Morrone’s former stepfather. Because of his friendship with Al Pacino, DiCaprio has known Morrone for roughly a decade, since she was a little girl.

Morrone’s career started as a Victoria’s Secret model, appearing in lookbooks and catalogs in 2016, a year before she made her runway debut at Moschino’s 2017 resort show. Currently signed to IMG Models, she has since landed a cover of Vogue Turkey, and won a spot in LOVE’s annual advent calendar series.

Morrone also works as an actress, having starred in James Franco’s 2012 tribute to Joaquin Phoenix, My Own Private River, and also in his 2013 film, Bukowski. She more recently appeared in Never Goin’ Back and Death Wish, in which she co-starred with none other than Bruce Willis.