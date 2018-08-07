‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Reveals What Bothers Her About Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin has a few complaints about her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen—and they’ve only been public as a couple for a few hours. The Bachelorette star, who will weather the post-ABC spotlight with her man complete with an Instagram scandal, told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that sharing a bed with Garrett isn’t exactly a fantasy suite.

“He snores so dang loud, and he likes to call it purring.”

Kufrin also told Kimmel that her man’s messiness gets under her skin.

“He does this thing… where he loves paper towels, but he leaves them all around the house. So everywhere I go it’s like a crumpled paper towel here, and crumpled paper towel there. So I’ve started [sending] him videos all day long.”

In addition to Garrett’s snoring and paper towel hoarding, Becca addressed his unpleasant Instagram history. Yrigoyen’s history of liking homophobic memes and jokes mocking Parkland shooting survivors were recently unearthed. The Bachelorette suitor apologized for his reckless social media “like” history before he was even announced as the ABC dating show’s winner, but he addressed it again on The Bachelorette finale. And Becca Kufrin also weighed in on the social media mess, defending him by saying she knows Garret’s “heart and soul.”

“And the Instagram situation, I don’t condone that, and I know that he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend and he didn’t mean it,” Kufrin said, according to Us Weekly. “But I just want to move forward and to learn and to grow and to continue to educate ourselves.”

On The Bachelorette finale, Yrigoyen admitted he was afraid the Instagram ordeal could be enough for him to lose Becca, but she is standing by her man.

ABC executives also had the task of defending The Bachelorette winner after a controversial season that included a now-convicted offender as part of the cast. In an interview with Variety, ABC VP of alternative series, Rob Mills, said Garrett made a statement about his social media mistakes way ahead of the show’s finale in order to avoid controversy after the fact.

“He kept getting brought back up as this monster because of liking those things — which I completely agree because that is not okay — but he said that [it’s not okay],” Mills said. ” I don’t know what more he can do other than that. With everything we know about Becca, she is not going to be with a person who really believes that this stuff that he liked is funny, or that those are his actual views. ”

Bachelor couples are always under an intense microscope in the months following the show’s finale. Becca Kufrin has made it clear that she hasn’t started any wedding planning yet as she starts her journey with Garrett away from The Bachelorette spotlight.