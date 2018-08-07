Becca Kufrin ‘Stands By’ Winner Garrett Yrigoyen, Couple Moving Forward After ‘Bigot’ Backlash

The duo spoke to People Magazine regarding his "mindless" Instagram taps.

The Bachelorette winner Garrett Yrigoyen has apologized once again for a scandal that came to light several months ago regarding his “tapping” of several bigoted and homophobic Instagram posts on the social media platform.

Becca Kufrin and Yrigoyen, who announced their engagement on the series’ season finale on August 6, addressed the topic in an interview with People Magazine.

Yrigoyen, who was then newly engaged to Becca Kufrin [a secret at the time kept under wraps by the show’s producers], had “liked” a series of highly questionable Instagram posts, some of which were racist and homophobic.

“It was tough,” Yrigoyen said to People Magazine. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone.”

At the time, there was a heated backlash from Bachelor Nation, who called Yrigoyen a bigot and much worse.

People released a statement by the then-contestant on May 31, where he originally addressed the issue.

“Just because I liked it, doesn’t necessarily mean that I supported it,” he said to People. “I was raised in a very open-minded family that was accepting to everybody. We’re very non-judgmental. I’m genuinely sincere.”

“People have been saying really terrible things about [Garrett], but that’s not who he is,” Kufrin said to People regarding the issue.

“At his core, he’s a good guy. We’ve all made mistakes and done things that aren’t perfect. But all I could ask for is somebody who owns up to what they’ve done and who apologizes and wants to grow. And that’s what he’s done,” she remarked.

The couple admitted that while this type of issue may have driven another couple apart it has only brought them closer together. The twosome noted that they began their relationship based on “honesty” and “transparency” and that they have dealt with any issues that have come up within their union “head-on.”

Paul Hebert / ABC

Still, Yrigoyen was afraid of the repercussions of his impulsive actions. The reality star said he thought the situation might even force Kufrin to break up with him, since “when I was liking things, it went against what she stands for.”

“I was really worried about it, that I might lose her from that, but I knew she knew who I was as a person,” he explained, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I was a better person than I was presenting on social media… she knows I didn’t mean to hurt or offend anyone.”

Bachelor host Chris Harrison noted to Entertainment Tonight that he felt Yrigoyen’s apology was “sincere” and that he felt “satisfied” with the couple’s statements regarding the tense situation.