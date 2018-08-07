‘The Evil Dead’ Is Getting A 4K Revamp This October

Lionsgate is starting off Halloween 2018 by celebrating Sami Raimi’s The Evil Dead, starring Bruce Campbell, with a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on October 9. The combo pack will also include a Blu-ray and Digital copy of the horror flick turned cult classis, cites Bloody Disgusting.

The Evil Dead original movie was released in 1981, written and directed by Sam Raimi. Raimi’s long time friend, Bruce Campbell, starred as Ash, and Ellen Sanweiss, Richard DeManincor, Betsy Baker, and Theresa Tilly acted out the four other college friends vacationing to a cabin in the woods only to unleash a legion of demons upon themselves. Follow up films Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness proved that these five actually released the spirits all over, and Ash even travels back in time in a battle against these demons.

Video games, action figures, and a recent remake from 2013 called Evil Dead have also been dished out to fans of the franchise. There is also a television series titled Ash vs Evil Dead, where Bruce stars as Ash all over again, thirty years after the evens of The Evil Dead to stop the invasion of the Deadite demons. The series scored an 8.5 out of 10 stars on IMDB for its three seasons from 2015 through 2018. Meanwhile, Raimi’s original film holds a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 84 percent for the Audience Score.

For this new 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Lionsgate is providing the extra feature of audio commentary featuring writer-director, Sam Raimi, along with Robert Tapert who produced the film, and Ash himself, Bruce Campbell. Fans will be able to experience ultra resolution when they purchase the Full HD with 4K release from Lionsgate this October. Viewers will also experience Dolby Vision HDR with this version of The Evil Dead so that the cinematography truly stands out compared to that of standard picture, with highlights and colors that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks up to 10 times deeper.

Talks of a sequel to Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead reboot have been going on since Evil Dead first came to theaters, but have especially heated up since the cancellation of Ash Vs. Evil Dead by Starz. Fede Alvarez has commented on the possibility a few times via his personal twitter account, even going so far as to trace audiences with promises of a follow up if is favorite sports team won a game. However he’s also expressed doubt about such a follow up, citing numerous legal hurdles and red tape that would be involved with such an undertaking. More information on that story can be found here at the Inquisitr.