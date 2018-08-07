Heather Schuster, Amazon Studios Head Of Unscripted, Leaves After Investigation Into ‘Inappropriate Comments’

Amid allegations of a potential misuse of power and 'inappropriate comments,' Heather Schuster has left Amazon Studios.

After less than a year on the job, Amazon Studios Head of Unscripted Heather Schuster has exited the company amid reports of an investigation into her alleged inappropriate comments made during meetings and a potential misuse of power.

According to The Wrap, an undisclosed source has revealed that Schuster has left Amazon. Variety has since confirmed Schuster’s departure. It is a position she has only held since taking over from Conrad Riggs last October. Her appointment came about after an executive shakeup which saw the departure of former programming boss Roy Price. His departure was a result of sexual harassment allegations according to Deadline.

Heather Schuster was expected to “oversee all of Amazon’s unscripted efforts,” according to The Wrap. These programs included Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear follow-up called The Grand Tour, and the sports docu-series All or Nothing. However, as Variety points out, Amazon has been “sparing in its ventures into unscripted programming in the years since launching its original content strategy.”

According to Deadline, a source has revealed to them that Heather Schuster left as a result of an investigation into her work behavior. The source has claimed that Schuster left because of the outcome of an internal investigation which delved into her conduct during meetings that saw her making “inappropriate comments.” In addition, the source has also claimed that there was a potential misuse of power in regard to Schuster’s position within Amazon Studios.

The exit comes a mere nine months after Schuster was quickly promoted to fill the vacancy left by Conrad Riggs – Sources say Schuster’s exit comes after an investigation over claims of verbal abuse https://t.co/kMx5VfK44b — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 7, 2018

Schuster’s departure is the second one by an Amazon Studios executive after the new appointment of Jennifer Salke who took over as head of Amazon Studios in February. According to The Wrap, Jason Ropell also “stepped down as head of the film division last month.”

Previously, Heather Schuster has worked as a producer for five seasons on NBC’s Donald Trump-fronted The Apprentice. This was also alongside Conrad Riggs, who was then working with Mark Burnett. Riggs went on to work for Amazon Studios and was then replaced by Schuster last year. Her other production credits include Tabatha’s Salon Takeover and Celebrity Fit Club, according to The Wrap.

In July 2013, she joined RSP as Senior Vice President and Head of Unscripted TV, according to Deadline. Approximately 18 months after that, she formed her own production company, Morocco Junction Entertainment, which was backed by All3Media.

As yet, neither Heather Schuster nor Amazon Studios has made an official statement on the matter.

There is also no news yet on who will replace Heather.