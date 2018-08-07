‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, August 6: Cane Clashes With Devon Over Lily!

Devon tries to champion Lily, but it may be too little, too late.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 6, brings plenty of concerns for Genoa City residents as secrets threaten happiness and guilt threatens to overwhelm.

Sharon (Sharon Case) told Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) recent changes have her feeling worried. Sharon also mentioned to her daughter that Nick wants to move away from Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Ranch. Mariah actually understood why Nick would feel that way. Later, at Crimson Lights, Sharon asked Mariah to help with the wedding.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) met up with Mariah at the coffee shop later, and he expressed his condolences over Hilary. He also pressed for details about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Mariah told him goodbye. She received a phone call from Tessa, and suddenly it cut off, leaving Mariah worried.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) wrestled all day with whether or not to turn herself into police. Cane (Daniel Goddard) absolutely did not want her to do that, and he spent much of his time trying to make that happen. Cane confronted Devon (Bryton James) and accused him of trying to make up for losing Hilary and their baby by taking away Lily’s freedom and her family. Devon agreed with Cane that he was doing that, and Devon was not sorry at all.

Later, Cane tried to talk to Shauna (Camryn Munn) to tell her police could charge her with obstruction of justice if she went forward now, but Devon caught Cane. He made Cane leave and supported Shauna. Ultimately, all Cane’s efforts were for nothing because Lily told him she planned to turn herself in.

At their house, Summer (Hunter King) strutted around in front of Billy (Jason Thompson) in a towel. Billy didn’t fall for it, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) came in and told Summer to cover up while she and Billy shared a kiss. Phyllis went to Newman Enterprises to find Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but she ended up with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) again. They sparred over Phyllis joking about Victor (Eric Braeden) taking the fall, and Nikki accused Phyllis of being all about herself. Victor came in, and they covered by talking about Charity. After Phyllis left, Victor introduced Nikki to Nate (Brooks Darnell), and they discussed their health and looked forward to their future as Genoa City’s power couple.

At Jabot, Kyle quizzed Summer about Billy after he saw her try to catch Billy’s attention and Billy sent her away. Summer tried to get more details about her mom’s one-night stand out of Kyle, but he stayed firm. Later, he went into Billy’s office and looked through his stuff. Billy caught Kyle and wasn’t happy at all, but Phyllis arrives, and they focus on private time instead of Kyle.

