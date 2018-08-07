‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Wants To Be Hypnotized, Stefan & Chloe Share A Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 7, reveal that there will be a lot of soul searching going on in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) sets out to prove he did not set fire to the cabin that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) was found in. Ben will reportedly ask Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) to hypnotize him as he wants to prove his innocence and hopefully get everyone to back off of him, especially Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Meanwhile, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will do his best to try and convince Ciara that it was Ben who set the fire. Tripp and Ciara have a complicated relationship. They were dating before Ciara freaked out over getting intimate due to her PTSD over being raped. Later when she returned to apologize to Tripp he was in bed with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Ciara took off on her motorcycle and eventually crashed. It was Ben who found her and helped nurse her back to health in the cabin. Days of Our Lives fans watched the pair’s relationship grow, and now it seems they are fighting off some real feelings for each other, much to the dismay of Ciara’s friends and family.

We love a good surprise apology. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/Dwcf7sCh9o — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 5, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) share a sweet moment. The couple will feel Abby’s baby kick for the first time. However, the moment is bittersweet as everyone believes the child Abigail is carrying belongs to Chad’s brother, Stefan.

Only Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) knows the truth that Chad is the baby’s biological father, and she’s not about to spill the beans as she wants to see both Abby and Stefan suffer after they put her in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, and caused nearly all of the problems she is currently having in her life.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) open up to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) about Abigail’s pregnancy, and the bond he already feels to her child. Stefan is obviously excited that the child belongs to him (at least that is what he thinks) and can’t help but remember his time with Abby when she was her alter-ego, Gabby, the woman he fell in love with.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.