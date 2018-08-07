‘Bachelorette’ Fans Think Becca Kufrin Is A Dead Ringer For Garrett’s Ex-Wife, Photos Show ‘Eerie’ Resemblance

Garrett and Kayla Cunningham were only married a few months, but their short-lived union managed to make waves during this season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Garrett Yrigoyen could get a bit of deja vu when he walks down the aisle with new fiancée Becca Kufrin.

After the couple got engaged on Monday’s season finale of The Bachelorette, fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between Becca and Garrett’s ex-wife, Kayla Cunningham. The pair were only married for a few months in 2015, but video of their ceremony found its way onto YouTube and made quite a stir this season. Now, fans are revisiting that video and sharing pictures of Kayla, with some calling the resemblance between the women “creepy” and even outlets like InStyle noting the similarities.

Bachelorette correspondent Mariah Smith couldn’t help but note just how much Becca and Kayla look alike in her recap of the wedding video.

“This is important and weird and will give you the chills: Garrett’s ex-wife looks and Becca are identical,” she wrote in InStyle. “I mean identical. Watch the freaking video. I’ve know people who have a ‘type,’ but this is eerie. I’m so shook, I’m looking into whether Barbra Steisand is cloning more than dogs.”

The pictures of the two women side by side also made their way to the interent as Bachelorette fans took note of Garrett’s love of beautiful brunettes. The resemblance left many unsettled and seemed to take the shine off what was otherwise an uplifting finale (though not a surprising one, as Garrett was pegged as the frontrunner for months).

Is Garrett trying to find the perfect replacement for his ex wife or is Garrett trying to find the perfect replacement for his ex wife #thebachelorette #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/dI4G3barNC — Let's Chat Bachelor (@bach_chat) August 7, 2018

The short-lived marriage with Kayla Cunningham actually made some waves during this season of The Bachelorette. After stirring up a bit of a scandal by liking some offensive posts on Instagram, Garrett was put through the wringer when an unnamed friend of the former couple told Life & Style that he essentially quit on their marriage after just a few months.

The source claimed that Garrett started to act “cold” and disrespectful to Kayla’s family, then abruptly walked out on their marriage. They would end up separating after six months and then getting a divorce.

“A week later, he said he wanted half of everything,” the friend said, leading to a court battle that forced Kayla to give Garrett some money. “I want Becca to know the truth about Garrett. He’s a nice guy at first, but she needs to watch out.”

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have not yet announced when they plan to get married, but it’s not likely that ex-wife Kayla Cunningham will get an invite.