Skylar Astin Joins Cast Of ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin is joining the final season of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend but with a twist. Astin won’t be playing a new character but a reimagining of an old one.

According to E! Online, Astin will be playing Greg who viewers met the first season and was originally played by Santino Fontana.

At the 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour, creators of the show Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna discussed the change.

“Rachel and I had always been exploring bring back that character,” Brosh McKenna explained. Bloom also went on to say, “Greg is a barometer for how much people change.”

According to E! Online, “Fontana left the show voluntarily in season two and producers wrapped up his storyline and Brosh McKenna said they felt like that his story had been resolved, so they knew it was going to be explored differently for the final season. They reached out to Fontana and told him the plans and he was supportive.”

“We truly see it as a reimagining and not a recasting,” Brosh McKenna said, “They seem really different. We kind of play with perceptional issues of what somebody seems like when they come back.”

Bloom also explained that she did not want it to be like Becky in Roseanne, a typical recasting. She said, “Rebecca’s going to call it out,” which will be a very fun and meta take on the recast.

The character of Greg involved a romantic storyline between the main character, Rebecca, but no word yet on if this storyline will be similar. The fourth and final season ends with how Brosh McKenna and Bloom always intended, but they’re keeping that under wraps until the series finale.

Astin excitedly sent out a tweet on Monday announcing the casting.

I’m so flipping excited to be joining the cast of @CW_CrazyXGF !!!

???? ???? ???????? ???????? ????

https://t.co/7sxG25m37L — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) August 6, 2018

Brosh McKenna replied to his tweet, saying that she is also “v v v v excited” and added a GIF of Rebecca from the show dancing.

Astin is most notably famous for his role in Pitch Perfect but he started out on Broadway in a run of the musical Spring Awakening, so it will be exciting to watch him probably belt it out on the show. He currently does the voice of Branch in Trolls: The Beat Goes On currently on Netflix.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for its final season on Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. on The CW.