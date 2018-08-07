Kourtney Kardashian Believes Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Is Repulsive, Thinks She Wants Attention, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian allegedly believes that her feud with sister Kim Kardashian is all for attention.

According to an August 6 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian thinks that the feud stems from Kim Kardashian’s need for attention. On the Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, which aired on Sunday night, fans saw the two sisters get into a huge fight over a Christmas card photo shoot. The scenes were filmed nearly one year ago, but sources claim that bad blood still exists in the family currently.

An insider tells the outlet that Kourtney Kardashian not only thinks Kim Kardashian is attention hungry, but that the way she parents her three children, North, Saint, and Chicago West, is “repulsive,” because she uses them like they are her own personal accessories.

“Kourtney thinks that Kim is just starved for attention, which she is. She also thinks that the way that Kim parents her kids is just repulsive. She flaunts them around like they are accessories and that his just not how Kourtney parents,” the insider dished.

The source goes on to add that Kourtney and Kim are “not on good terms” and that the sisters will likely “never be close like they were” in the past, admitting that Kim has always tried to “one up” Kourt, and that they resent each other.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly doesn’t want to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians any longer. The source says that the oldest Kardashian sibling has made more than enough money off of the reality series, which has destroyed her relationship with Kim. Kourt has reportedly told her mother/manager, Kris Jenner, that she doesn’t intend to sign another contract.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with Kim Kardashian has one bright spot. Kourt reportedly has been leaning on her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, throughout all of her family drama, and it is making the couple’s relationship much stronger.

“When Kourtney has confrontations with strong-willed Kim, all Kourt needs is someone to listen to her. Not only is Younes a good listener, but he gives great advice too. He has a good heart. [Younes is] mature and wise beyond his years and all other things Kourt needs but Scott [Disick] was never very good at. While Kourt’s struggles with her sisters may have created a divide in the family, it has only brought her closer to Younes,” a source revealed.

The relationship and feud between Kourtney Karashian and Kim Kardashian will likely be a major theme during the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!.