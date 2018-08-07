Johnny Depp Movie ‘City Of Lies’ Has Been Pulled From Release With Only A Month To Go

Depp’s movie about Notorious B.I.G. was set to be released September 7, 2018.

After months of negative press for Pirates of The Caribbean actor Johnny Depp — including an extremely detailed Rolling Stone article — Global Road Entertainment has pulled his upcoming movie City of Lies from release.

The movie about the murder case of rapper Notorious B.I.G. was originally slated to open on September 7, 2018. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the announcement comes during a time that would make any kind of ad campaign for the movie virtually impossible.

Warner Bros., on the other hand, is not pulling the Johnny Depp film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald from release, at least, not at this point. Fantastic Beasts is a spinoff of the hugely popular Harry Potter franchise.

At this time Global Road Entertainment have not released any details about a possible future release date for the movie, in which Johnny Depp plays a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Forest Whitaker also starred in the movie.

Johnny Depp’s luck has seemingly been going poorly from month to month, as the unflattering Rolling Stone report came in June, then in July he also experienced a stressful month, after the actor ended up settling out of court for a $25 million case involving fraud, taking on his former managers.

According to numerous reports, Johnny Depp has lost most of his fortune. According to Rolling Stone, Johnny Depp has made approximately $650 million from his acting and virtually all of his fortune is gone. The actor has been accused of spending more than $30,000 on wine and struggling with addiction issues.

All of the aforementioned troubles are common enough problems numerous celebrities have faced in the past, as addiction and financial woes commonly plague the famous. However, the accusations seemingly most damaging to Johnny Depp are the ones claiming he was physically abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The couple ultimately divorced in 2017.

Johnny Depp speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. Kevin WInter / Getty Images

Johnny Depp’s movie debut came in 1984 in the hit horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street, famously being pulled into his own bed by a razor-gloved maniac named Freddy Krueger. From there, the actor moved onto the hit ’80s series 21 Jump Street, before moving onto bigger roles in the ’90s, such as Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, Cry Baby, and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

But it was ultimately the unconventional decision made by Disney to make a movie based on a ride at Disney World called Pirates of The Caribbean, in 2003, that took Johnny Depp from stardom to being one of the most famous celebrities in all of Hollywood. Depp starred as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role earning him hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has netted more than $4 billion worldwide.