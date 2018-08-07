‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested For Public Intoxication, Fans Shocked At How Goldberg Looks Now

The former child actor has had a string of drug arrests in recent years.

Shaun Weiss gained fame for playing Goldberg the goalie in the Mighty Ducks franchise, but fans could barely recognized the former child actor after his arrest for public intoxication this week.

As TMZ reported, the 38-year-old former actor was arrested in Northern California for allegedly being under the influence of drugs. A police statement noted that he was transported to the Butte County Jail after his arrest and will not face any other charges.

This is not the first time the actor has gotten in trouble with the law. He was also arrested last year for drug charges and then arrested again several days later on a similar charge. He was sentenced to 90 days in county jail for possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to another 150 days in jail for stealing from an electronics store, Page Six noted.

As reports of the Mighty Ducks star arrest spread across the internet, many fans expressed shock at a mugshot that looked nothing like the actor who played Goldberg the goalie. Shaun Weiss appeared gaunt and aged well beyond his 38 years. TMZ called his appearance “unrecognizable” and said that the former actor appeared to be in dire straits. Others noted that his arrests for methamphetamine show just how devastating that drug can be.

Weiss appeared to be growing more gaunt through a series of recent photos, dropping the chubbiness that made him standout and earned him a role on the fat camp comedy Heavyweights.

Oh no. Goldberg from Mighty Ducks was arrested. Yes, this is him. He's 39 years old. Oh no. https://t.co/F70zMDSXe2 pic.twitter.com/1MxHBwBsoE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 6, 2018

Man, oh man. "Goldberg" from the "Mighty Ducks" does not look like he's doing well. Dude is 39, going on 60-years-old https://t.co/MoKBPy8hIY — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) August 6, 2018

Shaun Weiss aka 'Goldberg' in 'The Mighty Ducks,' was arrested, and based on his unrecognizable mug shot, the former child star is in dire straits. More here: https://t.co/ms87qQFwHP pic.twitter.com/OVxGQ93L0F — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2018

After becoming one of the most popular comedic child actors of the 1990s in the Mighty Ducks series and Heavyweights, Shaun Weiss found little work in Hollywood through his adult years. His last part in a major movie was in 2008, when he played a bus driver in the Owen Wilson comedy Drillbit Taylor. Since then, Weiss has found only sporadic work, mostly in short films.

Many other former child actors have struggled in adulthood, including many who have developed drug addictions or gotten in trouble with the law. Despite his downturn, Shaun Weiss has never faced charges more serious than drug possession or petty theft.

Reps for the actor have opened up about his struggles with drugs in the past, issuing a statement to TMZ last year that Shaun Weiss had hit rock bottom and was hoping to turn his life around. The most recent arrest would seem to show that the Mighty Ducks star is still struggling, but many fans are offering support for the actor and wishing him a full recovery.