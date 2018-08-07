Alex Jones Is Now Begging Donald Trump For Help

After having his material removed from YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and Apple, Jones is reaching out to the president.

Recently, Alex Jones’ Infowars was banned from YouTube, both Apple and Facebook removed his podcasts and pages, and Spotify joined in by also taking his materials off for “violating the hate content policy,” reported the Inquisitr. A notorious conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones is now suggesting to President Donald Trump that the Trump administration make Jones’ media problems one of the big hitting issues for the 2018 campaign, reports Huffington Post.

This past Monday, Jones put forth a monologue that praised Donald Trump and his presidency, simultaneously begging President Trump to help him get back to airing his podcasts and videos on the social media platforms which cast him out. Jones is claiming that the media ban he’s faced is part of a global conspiracy against him.

“If you come out before the midterms and make the censorship the big issue of them trying to steal the election. And if you make the fact we need an Internet Bill of Rights, and antitrust-busting on these companies, if they don’t back off right now.”

Jones said this as he blamed globalists and the Chinese for his current predicament. Trump, Jones says, should make this ban a big part of the 2018 campaign issues, according to a transcript by Media Matters. He never mentioned the reason why websites such as YouTube and Facebook have banned him, permanently having removed his materials due to his violation of the companies policy against graphic violence and hate speech.

Insisting that his request is “the right thing to do” for the Trump administration, Jones said, “it’s crazy to believe it, it’s crazy to understand it.” He says that and more in the segment of Infowars, which can be viewed on the Huffington Post, but not Facebook, Spotify, or YouTube.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not spoken out yet in regard to Alex Jones’ request for the Trump administration to make what he is referring to as “censorship” the top Republican issue for the midterm elections. According to Jones, if Trump does not do this, he risks being impeached.