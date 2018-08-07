Another ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie Is Being Developed By Disney

Johnny Depp’s inclusion in the reported sequel, however, may be in question.

According to Geeks Worldwide sources, the Walt Disney company is still developing a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. According to the report, development for a new entry to the multi-billion-dollar franchise is going smoothly and it appears likely director Joachim Ronning may be returning to the franchise to helm once again. Ronning co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the most recent release in the franchise, with Espen Sandberg.

Currently Joachim Ronning is working on Disney’s Maleficent 2, so if rumors of his return are accurate, that would put Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the ballpark of having a release presumably in the 2021 or 2022 timeframe.

Outlets are already wondering what this may mean for the return of Johnny Depp to the franchise, given James Gunn’s recent firing for years-old jokes that recently resurfaced from his Twitter account.

Given Johnny Depp’s numerous struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, along with many accusations of physical violence in the past, many outlets and fans have posed the question of whether or not the Walt Disney company will allow the star to come back. In the franchise, Johnny Depp has been a huge selling point for Disney, as he fills the iconic role of the swashbuckling pirate known as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp. John Philips / Getty Images

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer for the series, stated last year that he didn’t see the franchise being able to survive without Johnny Depp. At the time he didn’t see any issues with allowing Depp to return. This was, however, before the ongoing James Gunn debacle.

The secret to any successful franchise is picking talented people, and Johnny is absolutely key to the success of Pirates. He’s such a unique character, such an endearing character, and such an irreverent character all in one.”

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales made a reported $795 million at the worldwide box office, which is actually a drop for the franchise, considering the prior entry Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides made considerably more with $1.045 billion worldwide. On Stranger Tides was actually only the second biggest earner for the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest was the highest grossing of the entire series worldwide, earning $1.06 billion.

In all, the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise has grossed approximately $4.52 billion dollars for the Walt Disney company. Such figures leave little question as to why the studio would be interested in developing a sixth entry to the franchise.