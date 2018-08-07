Justin Theroux Wants To Ask Jennifer Lopez Out Despite Fact She’s Dating Alex Rodriguez, Per ‘Radar Online’

Jennifer Lopez may already be attached to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, but that doesn’t stop Justin Theroux from lusting after her.

Since his divorce from Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux has been tied to a few other Hollywood starlets including Emma Stone and Sienna Miller. But there’s another woman whom he allegedly has his eyes set on — Jennifer Lopez. A new report from Radar Online shares that Theroux has his sights set on the World of Dance star. But as fans know, there’s just one problem — she’s dating A-Rod. But that is reportedly not stopping Justin from picturing Jen in his life, says a source.

“It doesn’t bother him that she’s serious with A-Rod, in fact he sees that as a challenge,” the insider dished. “The guy’s ego is off the charts, especially after all the success he’s had lately with hotties like Emma Stone and Sienna Miller.”

The report goes on to say that back in 2015, Justin believes that he shared a “moment” with Lopez, while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. In the photo taken from that year’s Oscars, Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie as Jen and Justin appear in the background of the image. Lopez tells fans that she was just photobombed by her favorite couple. Since then, the insider says that Justin can’t get Jennifer off his mind.

“Justin’s got it in his head that he and J.Lo shared a moment back when he was with Jennifer [Aniston] and he wants to test the waters by asking her out.”

At this time, it seems as though the Leftovers star is rather content with his rumored girlfriend, Emma Stone, but there’s no telling where their relationship will go. Of course, Lopez is famously dating Alex Rodriguez at the moment and the couple appear to be smitten with one another. However, the insider claims that J-Lo is Justin’s “ultimate high.” But if A-Rod found out? He wouldn’t be very happy about it, the insider claims.

“He’ll sure as he** kick Justin’s butt if he makes a move.”

As the Inquisitr reported back in February, Jen and Justin, one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, shocked fans and followers by announcing they had been separated since last year. They eventually released a joint statement for their legion of fans, letting them know of the split.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read.

Theroux and Aniston were married for just two years.