’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Paul Staehle Reveals Criminal Record To Karine & Her Family

Some of his past legal issues are related to a previous relationship, causing concern among viewers and with Karine's parents.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returned to TLC Sunday night for Season 2, and one of the people who also appeared in Season 1 laid out some surprising parts of his past. Paul Staehle of Louisville, KY, shared his criminal past with Karine Martins from Brazil. As if his having a criminal record is not enough for concern, Romper reports that his criminal record is related to Staehle’s behavior during and following a previous relationship, something he hinted at during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when he said, “One of the relationships I was in ended so badly, it ended up getting me in some serious trouble. And I haven’t explained it all to Karine yet.” On Sunday night’s show, he explained it.

In 2014, Staehle was convicted of Burning Personal Property to Defraud Insurer as a result of his involvement in arson of his own property with the intent to receive insurance money in 2007. He explained what happened next to Karine and her family Sunday, saying, “I was incarcerated pending trial for 18 months until I took a plea agreement and got on probation.”

Staehle and the girl he was involved with at the time took out restraining orders on each other. Starcasm reports that he has claimed he took out an order against her first. Hers was taken out following an alleged domestic violence incident. At some point he decided to text her. The texts were not threatening, but they were in violation of the order, so Staehle was arrested. Here’s what the arrest warrant indicates the texts said.

“If you like to mutually drop both EPOs so we can resolve this civilly and dissolve our assets and separate rest of our belongings and you can get rest of ur stuff and undo our financial ties or for us to try n mend things I am open to both Either or have ice or Genni let me know if u don’t want to report direct.”

Staehle’s criminal past is sure to be a central issue in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but judging by his Instagram presence, neither their rocky road in Season 1 nor news of his criminal past has separated Paul and Karine. He posted just a week ago a photo of Karine smiling while surrounded by American junk food.

That doesn’t mean, however, that everyone is just letting it go. Her parents have asked to see the police records related to Paul’s past according to Heavy.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.