‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin’s Final Pick Confirmed, Reality Steve Reveals Spoilers From Jimmy Kimmel Segment

How are Becca Kufrin and her 'Bachelorette' pick doing so far, according to spoilers regarding their Jimmy Kimmel show appearance?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 finale for Becca Kufrin was a highly-anticipated one for fans. Both Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann have been well-liked throughout this journey of Becca’s and she’s revealed that she fell in love with both men. However, only one can get that final rose and gossip guru Reality Steve just revealed confirmation regarding that final rose ceremony pick.

Filming of Becca Kufrin’s season wrapped up in May and Bachelorette spoilers detailing who she picked emerged shortly after that. Becca and her guy will be on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Monday night, but that segment was pre-taped so all of those who attended the taping already have the scoop.

Whenever these types of things pre-tape, gossip king Reality Steve manages to get spoilers about what went down. He just shared the juicy details via Twitter, and he confirmed that the Bachelorette spoilers that emerged in May were accurate. Does Becca pick Garrett or Blake?

Kufrin picks Yrigoyen at the final rose ceremony and the two remain engaged. Unfortunately, Horstmann apparently has a truly devastating reaction to Becca’s rejection.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Blake’s reaction will be unlike anything previously seen in the franchise and that it’s going to be a tough moment to watch. As the show shared via Twitter, host Chris Harrison said this would be an epic, devastating split, and he was definitely right.

As for Becca and Garrett, they shared during their Kimmel segment that they are happy together. They indicated that they have no idea when they’ll get married, but they joked around about changing his last name to hers whenever they do tie the knot, since his is hard to pronounce.

Garrett and Becca’s last date before she makes her final decision. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/U7cDTPyPwI — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 7, 2018

Also, Bachelorette spoilers from the taping detail that Garrett seemingly didn’t struggle with watching this season on ABC like some winners do. Yrigoyen said that he knew what he signed up for, so it didn’t bother him. For those wondering if the social media debacle involving Garrett would be discussed, it apparently wasn’t.

Will Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen be able to make their relationship last in the real world? The Bachelorette spoilers about their Kimmel appearance certainly make it sound as if they are off to a great start, but the real work on their romance begins once the dust settles and they put their reality television days behind them.

The Bachelorette fans are rooting for Becca and Garrett to make it, and many are already calling for Blake Horstmann to be brought back as the next Bachelor lead. Stay tuned for updates on how they’re all doing in the weeks ahead and for spoilers regarding the next Bachelor once they’re available.