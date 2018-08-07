Harry Styles Lived In An Attic For Almost Two Years

Harry Styles is a pretty easy tenant according to some people. At a panel for the Television Critics Association, executive producer of upcoming CBS sitcom Happy Together Ben Winston talked about how the former One Direction-er lived in his attic for a bit.

According to E! Online, Variety’s TV features editor Danielle Turchiano tweeted the details of the living situation.

Harry Styles lived in Ben Winston's attic for 18 months, suburban neighborhood, no one knew he was there. He said living in a quiet "boring" family environment while undergoing a crazy time in his life helped him and inspired Winston to develop #HappyTogether #TCA18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) August 5, 2018

She continued the Twitter thread by then saying, “Winston says Styles wanted to stay in his house for so long because he preferred living in a family unit instead of alone in a mansion. He thinks everyone can relate to that. He and I have never met or he probably would not have said that.”

Turns out the living situation inspired Winston, who based Happy Together on the very instance. The show is about a married couple who are greeted with a surprise on their doorstep: a famous pop star.

But Winston did take to Twitter himself to clarify it is not 100 percent based on what happened with the two of them. “Let me say again although Harry and I are producing this show together, it is simply loosely inspired by our living situation. NO character and NO stories are based on anything real!” Winston wrote.

Haha Danielle welcome to 1D twitter. Harry moved in to ours after he lived with the boys. But – let me say again although Harry and I are producing this show together, it is simply loosely inspired by our living situation. NO character and NO stories are based on anything real! — Ben Winston (@benwinston) August 6, 2018

Styles was supposed to stay for two weeks but then ended up setting up shop at their home for 18 months. But Styles’ lifestyle wasn’t as crazy as you may think. “That period of time, he was living with us in the most mundane suburban situation. No one ever found out, really. Even when we went out for a meal, it’s such a sweet family neighborhood, no one dreamed it was actually him. But he made our house a home. And when he moved out, we were gutted,” Winston told Rolling Stone back in 2017.

“What happened with Harry and I is just the concept,” explained Winston on the panel according to Deadline, “Fundamentally, what you’re looking at is a mid-30s couple losing their youth and they are seeing the epitome of youth.”

Styles and Winston are producing the show together. The show stars Felix Mallard, Damon Wayans Jr., and Amber Stevens West.