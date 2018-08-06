Ethan Hawke Says That His ‘Life Fell Apart’ Following Divorce From Uma Thurman In New Interview With ‘GQ’

Being a celebrity doesn’t exclude you from battling personal demons, according to Ethan Hawke.

After six years of marriage and two children together, Ethan Hawke and actress Uma Thurman called it quits in 2005. The couple’s children, 20-year-old daughter Maya and 16-year-old son Levon Roan, were very young at the time of the split. And in a recent interview with GQ, the actor recalls the incredibly rough period in his life.

In the tell-all interview, the actor confessed that his marriage began to unravel in 2001, just after he received an Oscar nomination for the hit film Training Day, which he says could have really been something that put him on the map in Hollywood.

“In a lot of ways, it could have been the beginning of something. It was the best moment of my career,” he told the magazine in their August issue. “Like, ‘Maybe, maybe you could be commercially viable.’ But I got divorced and my personal life fell apart.”

The combination of his marriage going poorly and the ascension of his career in Hollywood was something that Hawke says he found hard to handle.

“I don’t know if you feel this way, but when you’re depressed, it’s really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing that. How phony celebrity was, how phony everything is. You channel your inner Holden Caulfield, you know?”

Luckily, there were a few things that helped the 47-year-old get past the rough time. Along with work and theater, Hawke credits his two children for helping him get out of the rut that he was in.

“That’s the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day. It gives your life balance. Meaning your whole life isn’t just about yourself,” he told the magazine.

Since his divorce, Hawke says that he has accepted numerous movie roles just so he is able to pay alimony. The actor also noted that some of his best movies like Before trilogy, Boyhood, First Reformed, and Dead Poets Society are not the ones that paid him well. However, he did take other various roles because he needed the money to pay for things like alimony and his kids’ tuition, as well as helping various charity organizations.

“I’ve become a professional, and I never wanted to be a professional. I kind of hate professionals. And so when I get left alone in a room for a second and I get to be creative again, I’m like, ‘Okay, Ethan you get to make a movie.'”

According to IMDB.com, Hawke has a number of upcoming products, including films Tonight at Noon, The Kid, and The Truth.