Melanie Sykes Flaunts Her Hot Bikini Body In Minuscule Swimwear That Sends Temperatures Soaring

Radio 2 presenter Melanie Sykes left fans speechless as she stripped down to a barely-there bikini to show off her amazing abs and hot bikini body while taking in some sun during a little R&R time in Mallorca. Sykes, 47, is no rookie when it comes to showing off her sexy body. she has kept her fans’ eyes popping out as she has posted several hot bikini pics in the past, as well as her hard-as-a-rock abs in a video of one of her grueling workout sessions. All that hard work has been paying off, as she is regularly lauded for her age-defying looks, sensational figure, and high level of fitness.

Onlookers say that Sykes “posed up a storm” according to the Daily Mail, taking one sizzling pic after another. Mel, as she is referred to by her fans, posed in a blue paisley-printed two piece that showed off her generous cleavage while still showing off rock hard abs that couldn’t be ignored. Her tan was looking rich and even, perfect against her bikini. She wore her hair in a messy bun, and her long legs seem to stretch on for days. To complete the ensemble, she donned some shades that appear to be a bit like old-school aviators.

In another holiday snap appearing on her Instagram feed, Sykes struck a glamorous look, stretched out on a striped beach blanket. With a drink in her hand and blue-tinted shades on, she leans back with a hand on her head and toes pointed as if she was a gymnast. The white two-piece bikini she is sporting doesn’t display her cleavage much, but her tanned abs look great in contrast to the white ensemble, as reported on by the Daily Star.

Sykes gives a lot of the credit for being in such fabulous shape at age 47 to her husband. She confided to CloserOnline that she initially began working out as an escape from her husband and children. With a son with autism and such a busy personal and professional life, she said that sometimes her workouts were the only opportunity she had to have some time to herself. She credits her good complexion to facial acupuncture, which she says is like a “natural facelift” that can rejuvenate your appearance. She also espouses the benefits of facial cupping to get the blood flowing, and and using a collagen mask to help maintain a youthful look.