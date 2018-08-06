Flaming Drinks At Gordon Ramsay’s Las Vegas Restaurant Sends 2 People To The Hospital

Gordon Ramsay is catching a lot of heat — literally! His restaurant in Las Vegas sent two people to the hospital on Thursday after ordering one of his flaming drinks.

The two were eating at the Hell’s Kitchen in Caesars Palace, according to People, and were rushed to the hospital after suffering burns.

A Twitter news outlet for Las Vegas called Vital Vegas tweeted out, “May not hear this elsewhere, but customer at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars reports someone at bar was just “engulfed in flames.” EMT on-site.”

“We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment told the outlet in a statement. “The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But out of an abundance of caution, Hell’s Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu. All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery.”

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the drink was a tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey. The online menu lists the ingredients as Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer, and torched passion fruit. The beverage has since been removed from the menu.

Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen confirmed Friday that the Clark County Fire Department responded to the call, but said he could not comment further because it was a medical incident.

Ramsay has five restaurants in Las Vegas. Hell’s Kitchen is the first-ever Gordon Ramsay restaurant. According to the restaurant’s website, it is “located in front of Caesars Palace,” and boasts of “seats [for] more than 300 guests including two chef’s tables, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the famous Las Vegas Strip, red and blue design details in the show kitchen, a private dining room and a contemporary bar serving the latest trends in mixology.”

Ramsay has yet to make a comment about the burn victims.

This weekend Ramsay ran in the London triathlon according to his Twitter. He ran to raise money for the Great Ormand Street charity which helps seriously ill children find the care they need.