Iggy Azalea Shares Photo Of Bikini-Clad Backside With Army Of Instagram Fans

Iggy Azalea has really been feeling herself lately!

Earlier today, the rapper took to her popular Instagram account to share yet another sexy photo with her army of Instagram followers. This time, the 28-year-old took her Instagram feed to South Beach, Miami, in Florida where she appeared to be having a good time, soaking up some rays.

In the latest Instagram snapshot, the blonde-haired beauty sits on a pad on the front of a yacht as the ocean sparkles behind her. Azalea wears her short, blonde hair down as she holds her cat-eyed blue shades down to her nose and peeks just over the top of the lens. The singer’s tattooed arm is fully visible in the image as she dons a sexy zebra print bikini with a little bit of a floral pattern detailed around the edges of the suit. It appears as though Azalea is sporting minimal, if any, makeup in the sexy snapshot.

The photo is taken from Azalea’s backside, which means her toned booty and stomach are fully on display for her 12-million-plus Instagram followers. Within just two hours of the sexy post, Azalea’s fans have given the pic a ton of attention with over 360,000 likes in addition to 2,900 comments.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Some fans couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Azalea looks in her swimsuit while countless others let the singer know how much they love her music.

“Been with you since day one queen, love the new EP keep rockin it.”

“IGGY IGGZ!!! I been team YOUUUU since day 1!!!! Love all your music,” another wrote.

“Keep that energy girl because I missed my iggy fix and you have quenched all this thirst! New material is my fav from you yet,” one more wrote.

And this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Azalea has showed off her amazing body with her fans. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Iggy left very little to the imagination with a sexy Instagram photo that came as the singer announced that her Survive the Summer EP was out. In the scandalous photo, Azalea is naked from head to toe, aside from a pair of bright green pumps and a bright green Prada bag that the singer holds to cover her private parts. She wore her hair in a top knot along with a full face of makeup. Once again, the singer’s photo earned a ton of attention from her Instagram followers with over 6,500 comments and almost a million likes.

Fans can purchase her Survive the Summer EP now.