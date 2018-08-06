Carrie Underwood Offends Fans With Comment About Fertility After Age 35

The 'Cry Pretty' singer made a comment that received an ugly response from some fans.

Carrie Underwood is taking some heat for her recent comment about having a baby after age 35. The “Cry Pretty” singer recently told Redbook she feels she may have missed her chance to have a big family due to her age. Underwood and her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, are parents to a three-year-old son, Isaiah Michael, but they would like to welcome more children into their family.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Some readers took to social media to slam the superstar singer for insinuating that 35 is too old to have more children.

“You need to know your window for having children is not closed,” one Twitter user wrote. “The only thing stopping you is your decision to or not to. You can still have healthy children. 35 is not old, 35 is not too late, 35 is fine.”

“I’m 38 and just had a baby… she’s being ridiculous,” another Facebook user wrote, according to Us Weekly.

A few others defended Underwood, pointing out that even young women can have fertility issues and that “everybody’s body is different.”

Another fan tweeted, “Why is everyone giving Carrie Underwood heat for saying she’s worried about fertility at age 35?? You aren’t her doctor, you don’t know if she has a medical condition that makes it hard for her to have kids.”

Maybe next time she'll think before she speaks? Parents are furious with Carrie Underwood for her comments about fertility after 35 years old https://t.co/gwmCicIPpE pic.twitter.com/ZW5qA3lcoQ — Access (@accessonline) August 6, 2018

While her age may be a factor in her decision not to have another biological child, Carrie Underwood could have other reasons for shying away from having another baby. The Grammy winner previously told People that before giving birth to Isaiah in 2015, she had little experience with young children and wasn’t prepared for the toll a baby can take on a marriage.

“You marriage does change a lot when you have a baby — it’s a whole new dynamic. Neither one of us had really been baby people or been around a ton of babies.”

Underwood also revealed that it’s easy to put marriage on the back burner when a child arrives.

“You have to make it a point to not lose yourselves as a couple,” she explained. There’s so much going on it becomes easy to not focus on your marriage anymore.”

While Carrie Underwood may appear to think that her fertility window is closing at age 35, she does spend a lot of time helping other people’s children. Underwood and Fisher have worked with various children’s groups and even hosted a benefit for Danita Children, an organization with a mission to help orphans and impoverished children in Haiti.