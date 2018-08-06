Alyssa Milano Wants To Normalize Breastfeeding: ‘Don’t Be Ashamed’

When it comes to the highly-debated topic of breastfeeding, Alyssa Milano is on a quest to make it normal.

As many fans of the actress know, the 45-year-old has been a strong advocate for breastfeeding, often sharing photos of herself on social media breastfeeding her children, even though she might receive a ton of backlash for it. Now, Milano is hoping to use her celebrity status to help normalize breastfeeding, so women stop feeling self-conscious about feeding their child in public.

“I loved having that closeness with them and having that alone time with them. I loved breastfeeding more than I thought I would,” she told People of the experience with her two kids, 3 year-old Elizabella and 7-year-old Milo.

Now, the actress has teamed up with MomsRising and Care2 to help get across the point that breastfeeding is a “natural human function” and women should not feel uncomfortable doing it out in the open. Right now, there’s a big public misconception about it.

“I can’t believe this is still an issue. When people tell a nursing mom to go in the bathroom to feed their baby, it’s like telling someone to go in the bathroom to eat their sandwich. Would you eat your lunch in the bathroom? Or under a blanket?”

And since August 1-7 marks World Breastfeeding Week, the mother of two is also calling out formula companies who she says are working to “undermine women’s confidence” in breastfeeding, especially women who live in low income countries.

The Insatiable star has also appeared on many other talk shows to raise awareness for breastfeeding, including on the Wendy Williams Show in 2016, telling new moms to not be ashamed of breastfeeding because it is a beautiful thing.

“Don’t be ashamed. Stand up for your rights. Try to educate the person if possible. And just enjoy this magical time with your child.”

And as she makes the press rounds for her Netflix show, Insatiable, Alyssa Milano has also been facing plenty of backlash over her new show. As the Inquisitr shared, the show revolves around an overweight girl who loses weight and takes revenge on her bullies. But the show has been receiving a lot of flak from critics as many people are accusing it of “body-shaming.”

Since the negativity has come to light, Alyssa has spoken out regarding to backlash on Good Morning America.

“I think the most important thing for us to do is to acknowledge it and say that the trailer actually hurt people and we understand that,” she said.

“But to also look at the show as a satirical look at what could happen if you are fat-shamed, if you are bullied — and I really think that it’s about appearances and what happens within our interactions with appearances,” the actress continued.

Milano then went on to say that being a part of the show was a “very special experience” and that’s why the backlash is hurting her and her castmates so much.

The show is slated to be released on Netflix on August 10.