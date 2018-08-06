‘Charmed’ Reboot’s EP Responds to Holly Marie Combs Backlash

Stars and creators of the CW’s Charmed reboot are coming out to defend the hopefully hit show. According to Entertainment Weekly, one star from the original Charmed, Holly Marie Combs, had some mildly negative comments about the reboot.

Combs’ comments focused on the fact that the reboot will not feature the older stars, but instead has a younger, fresher cast. “Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs began. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

During the show’s Monday presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, the cast and crew were asked to respond to Comb’s comments.

“We’re only here because of them and that show,” said executive producer Amy Rardin according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Of course, you can’t help but feel disappointed because I think the script is fantastic,” said reboot star Madeleine Mantock. “I really hope maybe she’ll see it and like it.”

According to Deadline, CW Chief Mark Pedowitz defended the reboot, too. He claimed they didn’t want a revival but a reboot instead. “We wanted a different Charmed,” he said, calling the original “a great show for that time and place” but adding he hopes “people will come and watch [the reboot] and give a chance.”

The reboot is a little different, pegging the girls at a little younger than the original 90’s twenty-something cast. According to Deadline, the new show “is set in a college town and follows the sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

According to TV Line, the reboot is slated to premiere this fall after Supergirl. No other members of the original cast have commented on the reboot yet, so it’s unsure if they’re in favor of it or not.

The reboot stars Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, and Sarah Jeffrey as the three sisters. The show also cast Rupert Evans who will play a character named Harry, who according to Elle, is a “handsome, grandiose, a raconteur with an infuriating charm and a mysterious interest in the three sisters.”