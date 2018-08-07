Demi Lovato’s Mom Taking Control Of Her Sobriety, Per ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato’s mother is reportedly taking control of her daughter’s sobriety following her shocking drug overdose last month.

According to an August 6 report by Radar Online, Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna Hart, 55, is demanding that her daughter follow a strict set of rules upon being released from the hospital and checking herself into rehab.

A source close to the singer revealed to the outlet that Dianna is ordering Demi to have a sober living coach for one year following her release from rehab. Lovato’s mom wants her daughter to re-establish her relationship with her former sober coach, Mike Bayer, whom she messily parted ways with earlier this year. Dianna also wants Demi to reconnect with the people at Cast Recovery, who “were like family to her” prior to her relapse.

In addition, Demi Lovato has to FaceTime her mother every day after she is done with her rehab stint, and has to agree to take random drug tests at any given time over the next “several years” to prove to her family that she is staying clean and sober.

Meanwhile, Lovato had to give her mother her phone upon entering rehab, and Dianna is allegedly set to go through her contacts and get rid of anyone she believes may be a toxic influence in her daughter’s life.

“Demi had to hand over her phone to her mom prior to going to rehab and Dianna is going through it with a fine tooth comb to cut out all the people who are a bad influence on her daughter. Dianna is deciding who can and can’t be in Demi’s life anymore. It is for her own good,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato officially checked out of the hospital and went immediately into rehab this week. Sources claim that although the singer only wanted to stay in treatment for a few weeks, her mother insisted that she do at least one month at the facility. Eventually, Demi decided to commit to a three-month program. However, she is not being held at the facility and can check herself out at any time in the next 90 days.

“Demi wanted to go to rehab for a few weeks, but her mom insisted on at the very least, 30 days. However, she is scheduled to stay for 90 days,” an insider revealed.

Over the weekend, Demi Lovato released a statement about her drug overdose, promising her fans that she will continue to fight for her sobriety.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet…I will keep fighting,” Lovato said in her statement.