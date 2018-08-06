Jenelle Evans Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Complains About Contract, Claims To Be Receiving ‘Lots Of Offers’

Jenelle Evans recently took to Twitter and shared a couple of statements regarding her future with MTV.

Rumors continue to claim that Evans wants to quit Teen Mom 2 unless the network agrees to bring back her husband, David Eason, after firing him earlier this year. The reality star and mother of three has seemingly confirmed that she would love to move on to different projects outside of the long-running series.

“Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract,” Evans tweeted on August 5.

Then, when a curious fan asked Evans if she was still in a contract with MTV even though she’s not on Teen Mom 2 at the moment, Evans replied on Twitter, “Unfortunately, yes. Still butting heads.”

Just last week, as she threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 due to MTV’s refusal to allow her husband to be a part of filming, Evans was seen claiming that she had received offers from Netflix and Amazon to star in her own series. However, in a since-deleted report from OK! Magazine, Netflix denied any such thing.

“[David] will film the next season or I’m not doing it,” Evans said on the show. “I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right now … I will do my own thing.”

Although OK! Magazine has gotten rid of their report, screenshots of the article remain on Twitter that confirm Netflix’s denial regarding Evans’ potential show offer.

Jenelle Evans’ husband was axed from his role on Teen Mom 2 this past February, after he told his Twitter audience that he would encourage his children to steer clear of the LGBT community because, according to him, “they” allegedly have no morals. After his tweets were shared, as fans will recall, MTV released a tweet of their own, confirming they had terminated Eason’s employment midway through production on the eighth season of the show.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup last month, Evans continues to make demands of MTV in regard to her husband’s potential role on Season 9 but the network has no plans to succumb to her requests.

“The terms that Jenelle wanted the network to agree to stated that, while she and David will permit Jenelle to be alone on a set without David, he has to be allowed to pick Jenelle up and drop her off,” a behind-the-scenes source told The Ashley. “Jenelle stated that she will not travel without David, no matter what.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss the two-part Teen Mom 2 Season 8B reunion special, which begins airing tonight, August 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV.