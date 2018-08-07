The singer has had to postpone three concerts due to illness

Singer Pink is still sick on tour in Australia, and today she checked back into the hospital. Pink is in Sydney and has been suffering from a stomach bug.

PageSix said that Pink is on her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and a virus has caused her to cancel two shows. Pink canceled Friday’s show and made it through a show on Saturday, but felt worse today.

“Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.”

The promoter tweeted the status today.

“Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”

Yahoo revealed that Pink’s Tuesday night concert has also been canceled due to her illness.

“On medical advice Pink’s performance scheduled for this evening (August 7) at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed.”

Doctors have shared that the singer has a gastric virus and is dehydrated.

“On medical advice Pink remained in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery as advised. She will be reassessed by her doctors today.”

Pink has expressed her frustration at missing shows, but the plan is to make the dates back up later.

But after canceling her show on Friday, Pink attempted to go out in public over the weekend to take her children out of the hotel and caught a lot of flack for canceling a show but still hitting the beach. Because of her loyalty to her fans, she posted a message on her Instagram page to explain that she had child care on the beach, and was still feeling ill.

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of anyone in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard-working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling.

I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7-year-old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.

Pink hopes to be back on stage on Wednesday.