Singer Pink Is Hospitalized For Gastric Virus, Cancels Show

Singer Pink had to be hospitalized in Australia this week according to E! Online. She had to cancel her second show in Sydney because of a gastric virus.
The company, Live Nation, tweeted earlier: “UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”
Last week Pink postponed her first Sydney show because of sickness. She was snapped by paparazzi though lying on the beach which ticked off some fans. Pink fired back though after lazy accusations. According to E! Online, she took to her Instagram to clear things up.
“I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life,” she wrote along with a detailed caption saying she doesn’t have to clear things up but she respects her fans.
Pink’s Instagram response went viral and other stars like Justin Timberlake supported her.
Pink has three more shows scheduled at the Qudos Bank Arena, on Aug. 9, Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. She’ll continue touring Australia and New Zealand until the fall on her Beautiful Trauma tour.
According to the Daily Mail, “Pink’s net worth has accumulated to approximately $175 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and it was also reported in Forbes that she was 45th on their Celebrity 100 list, after earning a salary of $52 million.”
The “So What” singer vowed to go on with Saturday night’s show regardless of “whether I’m better or not” determined to not let her fans down and she stuck to her word. She performed the sold-out show and crushed it with her aerial stunts. Pink’s promoter Live Nation is yet to announce when Friday and Monday’s concerts in Sydney will be rescheduled.