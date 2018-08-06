Kelly Clarkson In Talks For Syndicated Daytime TV Show

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is currently filming a pilot for a syndicated daytime TV show. Though a network has not been chosen, it is reported that it may be released in fall 2019 and that NBC will likely attach itself. Details about the show are being kept under wraps, including a list of executive producers. But the news of NBC’s interest in a show featuring Clarkson comes as no surprise. They penned a deal with singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. in 2016, but in February it was announced that the show would end after just two seasons.

Clarkson, who had also served as a coach on the hit TV show The Voice, is no stranger to television. After getting her start as the winner of the first season of American Idol, she made several guest appearances on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, That ’70s Show, King of the Hill, Reba, and The Crazy Ones. More recently, Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards. She also appeared on the Red Nose Day Special in 2018.

Clarkson married husband Brandon Blackstock, who is the stepson of country singing icon Reba McEntire, in 2013. The pair has two children together.

Clarkson, which is set to judge on The Voice Season 15, has been in the news lately after reports of a falling out with fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson surfaced. According to Celebrity Insider, Clarkson and Hudson apparently have a lot of drama behind the scenes, with a source saying that Hudson is “telling everyone who will listen that she may have lost Idol, but she is not going to lose The Voice.”

In addition to Clarkson’s reported television show, news broke last month that icon and Emmy-winner RuPaul would be developing his own daytime talk show. The Hollywood Reporter noted that RuPaul is testing a “talk show pilot for Telepictures, the syndication production arm of Warner Bros. that is also behind Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.” The show will be an effervescent mix of celebrity gossip, glam tips, and games.

The legend behind RuPaul’s Drag Race is also set to release a show called AJ and the Queen.

RuPaul, Clarkson, and Connick Jr. are not the only stars who have made a leap into daytime television. Actress and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, The Ellen Show, premiered in 2003. Top model Tyra Banks also had a talk show, the Tyra Banks Show, which ran from 2005 to 2010. Singer and actress Queen Latifah’s show aired twice from 1999-2001 and from 2013-2015. Media mogul Bethenny Frankel, journalist Katie Couric, and momager supreme Kris Jenner all had daytime television shows which ran in 2013. All of the shows have since been canceled.