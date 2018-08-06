‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 7: Hope Opens Up To Liam, Steffy’s Lingerie Rehearsal

New 'B&B' spoilers tease that Hope won't hold back her feelings any longer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 7, reveal that things may become emotional as Hope (Annika Noelle) opens up to Liam (Scott Clifton) and tells him all her fears. On the Forrester Creations front, it seems as if a fashion renaissance is afoot as one of the most memorable lines is brought back again, and a dress rehearsal takes place according to Soap Central. It seems as if the scene will be set for fashion, romance, and provocation.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) announced that she would be bringing back the bedroom line. She knew that the line remains one of the most iconic and longstanding lines which Forrester ever produced. Now that Steffy has decided to devote her time to Kelly and her career, she plans into making this line into a success once more. Steffy told the senior management that she was now the majority shareholder. She also told them that she would be the head model of this particular line. B&B fans will also remember that originally Brooke also was the head model of her own Brooke’s Bedroom line.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Steffy will waste no time and prepare to lead a dress rehearsal for the new line. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) has secured the model who wowed critics and the press at the Hope For The Future fashion show. Although Emma (Nia Sioux) is not pleased with Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) appointment, she will be modeling in the lingerie line and will probably be working closely with Steffy. B&B fans will probably find it interesting to watch these two ladies who are both fighting heartache so differently.

Can we just give a big round of applause to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood for her outstanding performance with these scenes? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Sc5nR0Etwk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 6, 2018

In the meantime, Hope and Liam will still be discussing the situation they find themselves in. Steffy had proposed to Hope on behalf of Liam, but he was not pleased that she had interfered. He felt that it was his decision to make and that she had no right to put her ring on Hope’s finger. She, on the other hand, felt that they belonged together and that they deserved another chance.

TODAY: Liam expresses his displeasure with Steffy that she gave Hope a sentimental object not intended for her. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7QHCgBJv0D — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 6, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that Hope will tell Liam her deepest fear. B&B fans know that Hope’s childhood was far from ideal. She could want better for her baby, and want her and Liam to be married and stay married for their child’s sake. She might also fear that she is Liam’s second choice after Steffy, since he never actually asked her to marry him but Steffy did. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and find out how Liam responds to Hope baring her soul.