‘Manhattan Madam’ Will Testify Before Mueller Grand Jury

NBC News reported Monday that Kristin Davis, formerly known as the “Manhattan Madam,” is set to testify before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury sometime this week.

Davis, who used to own and run a high-class prostitution ring in New York City, voluntarily met with Mueller last week for an interview due to her personal and professional ties with President Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone.

Davis claims that someone from Mueller’s office contacted her attorney sometime in July asking her to speak with investigators. According to Davis, “the Mueller representative who contacted her lawyer asked if she would accept a subpoena or if the FBI would need to serve it to her. She said her lawyer called the representative back to say she would accept it.”

In a statement to NBC News last month, the 41-year-old insisted that she was not aware of any potential collusion with Russia.

Shortly after Davis’ voluntary interview with Mueller’s team last week, Stone issued a statement, saying, “Kristin Davis is a long-time friend and associate of mine. She is a brilliant businesswoman who paid her debt to society and remade her life. … She knows nothing about alleged Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration or any other impropriety related to the 2016 election which I thought was the subject of this probe. I am highly confident she will testify truthfully if called upon to do so.”

Davis claims she was taken aback when Mueller’s office first contacted her. “It’s very out-of-the blue for me, very upsetting,” she said. “For them to come to me for information on Russian collusion — I don’t have anything on that.”

While Davis may not have been directly connected to Trump’s presidential campaign, she did have a close working relationship with Stone, working with him for nearly eight years. “I’ve been with Roger since 2010 doing web design and writing position papers,” she said.

Davis also says that she was in prison during the majority of Trump’s campaign and, therefore, could not have possibly been involved. In 2013, Davis was arrested for selling drugs to a crucial witness for the FBI and eventually pleaded guilty to selling prescription drugs. After serving a two year sentence, Davis was released in May 2016.

Louis Lanzano / AP Images

Prior to her 2013 arrest, Davis was imprisoned for months at Riker’s Island for running a prostitution ring, from which she earned her notorious nickname the “Manhattan Madam.” During her time as a madam, the former Governor of New York Eliot Spitzer was allegedly one of Davis’ wealthy and well-connected clients.

Both Davis and Mueller’s office declined to comment, and Davis’ attorney could not be reached.