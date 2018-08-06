Police Officer With Six Lifesaving Awards Jumps Off Overpass To Save Boy’s Life

After a teen leaped from an overpass, one officer stopped to go above and beyond the call of duty.

In White Plains, New York, a police officer by the name of Jessie Ferreira Cavallo is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a young boy. The reports come from WFTV, an ABC News affiliate.

According to reports, the incident occurred recently, as Officer Ferreira Cavallo was apparently on her way to work like any other day.

While commuting the officer was shocked to witness a boy who appeared to be climbing over the top of a steel guardrail. The boy leaped from an overpass, falling several feet and landing on the concrete street below.

The boy appeared to be a teenager, according to reports. Ferreira Cavallo parked her car and put as much first aid equipment into her pockets as she could fit. She then went down after the boy, stating at first she had thought he appeared to be dead when she first looked over and saw him.

Another woman, reportedly wearing a military uniform, also stopped to assist the police officer, who Ferreira Cavallo says was extremely helpful.

“Both me and her together, we were able to aid him and assist him. We were talking to each other like we worked together.”

Jessie Ferreira Cavallo elaborated on her description of the scene in stating that the severely injured boy was completely unresponsive as she did what she could to keep him alive. She applied a splint and neck brace to the boy and also checked to ensure the teen’s airway was clear.

“I wasn’t thinking too much, I just knew, when I looked down and saw him… he looked dead. I couldn’t see anything other than blood. I thought to myself, ‘He needs help. I need to help him.'”

Eventually, she said, the victim was able to open his eyes some, though he still remained largely unresponsive. As of the time of this writing, the teenager’s condition is not known, but emergency medical technicians took the boy to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. Jessie Ferreira Cavallo plans to visit the hospital later today to check on the status of the boy.

Officer Ferreira Cavallo is no stranger to life-saving. At 28 years old she has received a number of recognitions and awards for saving lives, including an elderly heart attack victim, which she defibrillated, bringing him back from the brink of death. She’s also administered naloxone to victims of heroin overdoses in the past.

Perhaps most notably, Officer Jesse Ferreira Cavallo has worked undercover with the FBI and county task forces and also received recognition for that work.