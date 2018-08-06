NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns Still Interested In Signing Dez Bryant

Cleveland is still interested in signing veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant has been one of the most intriguing names to talk about this offseason in the entire NFL. After being released by the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant has failed to find a deal he likes. He was offered a multi-year contract by the Baltimore Ravens but did not seem interested in playing for them.

Rumors have connected Bryant to the Cleveland Browns in recent days. While he has not signed with the team, there does appear to be mutual interest.

According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns remain interested in signing Bryant. They also made the move to trade Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills. That move could signal the Browns making a move to sign another wide receiver ahead of the regular season.

Last season with the Cowboys, Bryant showed that he is still capable of making an impact on a game. While fans and some media members have called him “washed up,” Bryant still found ways to make plays. He simply did not fit with the way that the offense was being run in Dallas.

Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys in 2017. He may not be the superstar that he once was, but perhaps a change of scenery could help get him back to a higher level than he was last season.

Report: Browns remain interested in Dez Bryant with decision in his court https://t.co/FVMjNThpj7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 6, 2018

Hue Jackson and the Browns are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the NFL this year. After finishing last season 0-16, the Browns have made major moves this offseason. Among those moves are acquiring both Jarvis Landry and Tyrod Taylor in trades, while also drafting Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland would be an intriguing landing spot for Bryant as well. He would join a wide receiving corps with Landry and Josh Gordon being the top two names. Without Coleman, a third spot in the lineup is available.

At 29-years-old, Bryant is hoping to save his NFL career with the right situation in 2018. Cleveland could offer him a role, but they can’t offer him a star quarterback. Playing with Taylor or Mayfield throwing him the football might not be the right opportunity for him.

That being said, Bryant does need to find a new team soon. Cleveland seems to be the only team seriously interested in signing him at this point in time. It would not be shocking to see the two sides meet up and discuss a contract at some point soon.

Expect to see Bryant sign with a new team within the next week or two. Whether it’s Cleveland or not, Bryant will be entertaining to watch in 2018.