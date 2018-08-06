‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Celebrate Tom Tom Ribbon Cutting

The long-awaited West Hollywood bar will be open to the public sometime this week.

The Tom Toms are one step closer to opening night. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz celebrated the ribbon cutting of their long-awaited bar and restaurant, Tom Tom, and they had the full support of their co-stars. The Bravo BFFs, who went into business with Vanderpump Rules queen bee Lisa Vanderpump, wore matching white suits for the festivities.

The ribbon cutting event included many familiar faces from the hit reality show who turned up to celebrate their lucky co-stars. Sandoval and Schwartz zoomed up to the event in a motorcycle with a sidecar, according to Bravo.

There was nothing but good wishes from Vanderpump Rules stars who weren’t handpicked by Lisa to be her business partners. Kristen Doute, whose nasty breakup with Sandoval made for plenty of past Pump Rules storylines, even posed with her ex, offering him congrats and describing the new business co-partners as her “favorite Toms in the world.”

Jax Taylor, who is rumored to be an employee at Tom Tom after his meltdown at SUR last season, also posted a congratulatory tribute to his buds.

Meanwhile, the Tom Tom owners’ significant others, Katie Maloney (Schwartz’s wife) and Ariana Madix (Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend) also congratulated their guys on their success.

You can see some of the social media posts from the Tom Tom ribbon cutting ceremony below.

Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting for nearly two years for the restaurant to come to fruition. The idea was first cooked up when seasoned restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump approached the duo about going into business with her after she officiated Schwartz and Maloney’s wedding. Fans have been following the progress of the project, but the opening date keeps changing.

Last week, Taylor posted a photo of the Tom Tom bar to Instagram and revealed that the opening date for the long-awaited eatery was still unknown. That came after Sandoval’s July 1 post in which he promised Tom Tom would be ready to go in “3 and a half weeks.” A rep for Sandoval later told Bustle that Tom Tom would be open to the public in the “last week of July.” And Radar Online later announced that the grand opening of Tom Tom would be on August 1. That date also came and went, but a new post on the official Tom Tom Instagram reveals that the announcement that Tom Tom will be open to the public will come sometime this week.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming its seventh season for Bravo.