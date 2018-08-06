‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Is ‘Absolutely Glowing’ Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is said to be “absolutely glowing” amid the rumors that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

According to an August 6 report by Hollywood Life, Maci Bookout has stayed quiet on the rumors that she’s sporting a baby bump yet again. However, those close to the reality TV star have reportedly been informed that she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are set to welcome a new addition into their family.

“Maci hasn’t gone public with a pregnancy confirmation yet, but she’s absolutely glowing, and nobody has seen her and Taylor this happy in ages. All of Maci’s friends are keeping their fingers crossed that she will be making an announcement any day now, but it’s understandable that she wants to wait until her third trimester has passed, given past circumstances,” an insider told the outlet.

The insider is referring to a miscarriage that Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney suffered back in 2017. The couple briefly opened up about the tragedy on Teen Mom OG, and revealed that the baby was a girl. An insider claims that the miscarriage made Bookout unsure about whether or not she would want to try to get pregnant again.

“When Maci suffered a miscarriage after Mav, she really wasn’t sure that she ever wanted to risk trying for another child again, as losing the baby was such a traumatic ordeal—but, in the end, Maci and Taylor decided to leave it up to God, and if he chose to bless them with another baby then so be it,” the source stated.

As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Maci Bookout shares two children, Jayde and Maverick, with Taylor McKinney, and she also has an older son, Bentley, whose father is her former fiance, Ryan Edwards.

In the past, Maci and Taylor have talked about having more children together, both biological and adopted. Bookout has opened up about being inspired to adopt by her Teen Mom OG co-stars, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, and has said that she wants to adopt a child in the future.

“If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it. But I still want to adopt too. And if that’s really what you want naturally, I want to do it now,” Maci told Taylor during a previous episode of the reality series.

All eyes will be on Maci Bookout as she is reportedly set to make her big baby announcement any day.