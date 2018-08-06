‘Supergirl’ Movie In The Works From DC And Warner Bros

Deadline reports the Warner Bros. and DC have a Supergirl movie on the drawing board at the studio. Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox) is signed on to prepare a script for the studio. Not much is known at this time about the film in terms of casting, producing, or story.

Supergirl made her way onto the big screen once before in 1984 where she was played by Helen Slater. The character has since found success on the CW TV network where is played by Melissa Benoist. The show is currently going into its fourth season on the network. The film will have no connection to the show.

In the comics, Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, is the cousin of Superman. The character was a teen when she escaped the doomed planet of Krypton with an infant Clark Kent. She made her comic debut in 1959.

It is unclear whether current Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill will make an appearance in the film as Superman, or whether the film will be bear any connection to the current DC cinematic universe. The film, however, does add to DC’s largely growing cinematic universe.

Todd Philips’ Joker film starts production this October with Joaquin Phoenix starring as the Clown Prince of Crime. There is a second, and unrelated, Joker film that is also underway at the studio and sees Jared Leto reprising his role.

Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) is currently penning scripts for both Batgirl and Birds of Prey. The latter will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn. Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is signed on to direct the project. Birds of Prey is set to start production in January and will center around some of DC’s famous female anti-heroes such as Black Canary and Huntress. The studio is also currently working on a solo Batman project with Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) signed on to direct the project.

Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 2 are the next three films slated for release in theaters this year and next year.

The DC cinematic universe has seen lackluster success with their films. Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, and Justice League all received mostly negative reviews from critics and moderate success at the box office. The company saw success with their Wonder Woman debut.

The addition of Supergirl in the lineup is due to a shift in focus at the studio. Walter Hamada is now streamlining the introduction of different, out-of-the-box films that will steer away from the complaints of many of the studio’s films being too dark.