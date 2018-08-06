Lala Kent Channels Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Style With Stunning Appearance At SUR Restaurant [Photo]

Lala Kent wore a gown to SUR Restaurant over the weekend that looked a whole lot like Jennifer Lopez's infamous Versace dress.

Lala Kent showed off her assets in a very racy gown during a recent visit to SUR Restaurant with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie.

As she and her co-stars film the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala has been spending tons of time at the restaurant and over the weekend, she was seen in social media photos sporting a gown that looked a whole lot like the dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

“[Lala Kent] is giving me major JLo vibes,” Scheana wrote in the caption of a photo shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, August 4.

Lala shared the same photo on her own Instagram page and in the background of it, the SUR Restaurant bar was seen. Although Lala certainly got people’s attention with her low-cut green gown, it wasn’t the first time she wore it. In fact, she first made her debut in the stunning dress one year ago when she attended the launch of Olivia Culpo’s line for PrettyLittleThing.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Lala has been working as a hostess at the restaurant for the past few years and has been appearing on the show since Season 4. Meanwhile, Scheana has been starring on the show since it began and working as a waitress at the venue.

Below is a photo taken the first time Lala Kent was seen in the Jennifer Lopez-esque dress.

Lala Kent attends the PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo Launch at Liaison Lounge on August 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lala Kent has been spending tons of time with her co-stars in recent months as they film scenes for the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. As many have surely seen, Lala seems to be keeping close to the ladies of the show, including Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder and often turns up on their social media feeds.

In addition to Lala’s upcoming return to Bravo for Vanderpump Rules, the reality star, actress, and singer will soon be seen starring alongside her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, on the 11th season of Flipping Out. Earlier this year, the couple began filming scenes for the show at their Los Angeles home where they had embarked on a number of renovations, including a redo in their kitchen.

Lala began dating Emmett 2.5 years ago but does not allow him to appear with her on episodes of Vanderpump Rules. Instead, the couple has been keeping their relationship away from the reality show as they focus on their home and their future.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been announced.