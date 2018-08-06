Kim Kardashian Explains Daughter Chicago’s Middle Name Confusion

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her youngest daughter Chicago’s middle name, and the confusion surrounding it.

According to an August 6 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself with her baby girl on Instagram and captioned the snapshot, “Chi Noel.” This led fans to believe that baby Chicago’s middle name was Noel, the same as her mother, while her older siblings, North and Saint West, don’t have middle names.

However, Kardashian says that Chicago doesn’t have an official middle name either. In fact, Kim wanted to use Noel as the baby’s middle name, but her husband, Kanye West, didn’t like it. Now, Kim says that she uses Noel as the baby’s “unofficial” middle name.

“I love the name Noel. Kanye does not,” Kim Kardashian said in a video posted to her app this week. “So, I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel’ and I was like, ‘I’m doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.'”

In the video, Kim’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd asks the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star if she can add the name later, to which Kim replies, “Yeah, I mean I’m going to.”

“I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short. A one-syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short. Like, Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. She can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi. But she’s so girly. When she first came out I was like, ‘What do we name her?’ It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name,” Kardashian added.

Kim Kardashian also reveals that she thinks little Chicago is her “twin,” saying that she was “so nervous” to have a surrogate and believed that she may “lose connection” to her youngest child. However, she says that she believes Chicago looks so much like her so that their bond would grow even stronger.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim also recently revealed that she’s not the only one obsessed with baby Chicago. In fact, her son, Saint West, is also completely infatuated with his younger sister. Kim claims that Saint is so proud to show off his “baby” to everyone, and loves having Chicago, as well as his baby cousins, Stormi and True, around him all the time.