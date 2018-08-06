Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Role In ‘Cats’ Could Strain Relationship With Joe Alwyn, Per ‘Radar Online’

Could Taylor Swift’s latest project cause a strain on her relationship with Joe Alwyn?

A new report from Radar Online suggests that Swifty could be headed for heartbreak once again after signing on for the role of a lifetime. As many fans know, the country singer is teaming up with director Tim Hooper to bring the popular musical Cats to the big screen. And with such a huge role to undertake, it seems as though Taylor won’t have a ton of time for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, according to an insider.

“Tom Hooper [the director] has been trying to collaborate with Taylor for years, and now he’s finally bagged her as the star attraction. This project is going to be demanding and intense and Taylor will have to spend a lot of time throwing herself into the rehearsals and grueling filming schedule.”

The highly-anticipated film has signed on a few other big names like Jennifer Hudson and James Corden. It is unclear which role Swift will play in the film but one thing is for sure — it will take a lot of time out of Taylor’s schedule. The insider shares that the film is going to take a few months to shoot and it’s unlike anything that Joe and Taylor have had to endure in their relationship.

“She won’t have time for him like she did before,” the insider says.

“Joe is used to getting a lot of attention from Taylor, but they can’t be joined at the hip anymore,” the insider shared. “Their relationship is about to change in a major way.”

Late last month, Variety announced that the musical Cats would be coming to the big screen, following in the footsteps of other famous musicals before it like Mamma Mia, Chicago, and Rent. According to the publication, Cats is one of the most popular and longest-running musicals out there and it’s sure to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Earlier this month, Taylor and Joe enjoyed a romantic trip to Turks and Caicos, where they were photographed walking hand in hand and looking totally in love. A source also told Us Weekly that Swift is the happiest that she has ever been with Alwyn by her side.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy. She’s the happiest she’s ever been,” the source dished.

Of their recent getaway, onlookers said that the pair looked totally in love and they were always smiling on the trip.

Notably, the couple has tried to keep their romance super private.