NFL Rumors: New York Jets May Start Rookie QB Sam Darnold In Week 1

Sam Darnold appears to be winning the New York Jets' starting quarterback job.

The New York Jets made a major decision when they decided to draft USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. It was a move that many thought they could make with so many questions surrounding the quarterback position over the last few years. Darnold was viewed by many as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft and that may end up proving itself sooner rather than later.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Darnold has a good chance to start in Week 1. He has had an impressive camp and seems to be currently beating out Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown for the job.

Darnold was recently asked about the quarterback competition that he is taking part in. He made it clear that he thinks it’s a great thing for the team and sounds like he is thoroughly enjoying it.

“Competition is awesome. When I went through it at SC, it was really cool to come out here and compete every single day because that is what this sport is about. I think it also pushes guys on the team when they are seeing a vet like Josh, a vet like Teddy and me coming in and competing really hard.”

During the 2017 season with USC, Darnold showed bits and pieces of his full potential. He completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,143 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Darnold also scored five touchdowns on the ground, although they were all in short-yardage situations.

Todd Bowles on Sam Darnold after #Jets Green & White scrimmage: "He is grasping the offense. It has only been barely a week for him. He is getting better every day & we will go from there." Get ready, NYJ fans. It's going to happen. You know what I'm talking about. #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/TzXxbITngU — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 5, 2018

Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Darnold’s body is ready for the stress of the NFL. He is without question one of the most physically gifted young quarterbacks in the NFL.

There are some question marks surrounding his game, but he seems to be answering questions right now. If he continues to perform the way he has so far, Darnold is likely going to be under center when the Jets kick off the regular season. Fans would be more than excited to have that happen.

Peter Panacy of the NFL Analysis Network broke down why Darnold will live up to the hype that is surrounding him this early in his career.

Expect to continue hearing more about Darnold over the next few weeks as he gets into game action in the preseason. New York has not had a franchise quarterback for quite some time, but Darnold appears to be their guy long-term.

Only time will tell if he can live up to the expectations that the Jets and their fans have set for him, but he is doing an excellent job of doing so right now.