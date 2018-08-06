Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima’s Bond Grew Amid Kim Kardashian Feud, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are said to be going strong, and have even gotten closer during Kourtney’s recent feud with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

According to an August 6 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and her sister, Kim Kardashian, recently got into a feud over a photo shoot for the family’s Christmas Card. The argument was caught by Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras, and featured Kim telling Kourtney that nobody wanted her at the photo shoot, and that she was the “least interesting” member of the family to look at.

Now sources are revealing that Kourtney leaned on her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, during the difficult time, and that he’s been a rock for the reality star, who often goes to him for comfort and advice.

“Kourtney fell in love with Younes because, like her, he is very spiritual and loving. He is a great listener and sometimes, when Kourtney has confrontations with strong-willed Kim, all Kourt needs is someone to listen to her. Not only is Younes a good listener, but he gives great advice too. He has a good heart. [Younes is] mature and wise beyond his years and all other things Kourt needs but Scott [Disick] was never very good at. While Kourt’s struggles with her sisters may have created a divide in the family, it has only brought her closer to Younes,” a source revealed.

italia con la mia cara ???? A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although the fight happened last year, it is still a hot button issue in the Kardashian family. During Sunday’s all-new episode, which featured the blowout fight between Kourtney and Kim, the two took to Twitter to engaged in a bit more beef.

“We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother,” Kourtney Kardashian tweeted during the episode. However, Kim Kardashian Kardashian later chimed in saying, “And mine is not? That shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney replied, “And I do. But I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you,” before the online feud fizzled out.

Although the initial fight happened back in October 2017, Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her conflict with Kim and other members of her family is still “ongoing” as she credits her “personal growth” for her new attitude, where she refuses to allow her famous family to criticize and judge her life choices.