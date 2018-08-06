After Two Weeks Of Preparation, Fly Ruins World Record Domino Attempt In Seconds

A team of 22 people spent two weeks painstakingly setting up one domino precisely after the other with the use of tweezers in an attempt to set five new Guinness World Records. The setup took place in a gym in Nidda, Germany, by a collective known as Sinners Domino Entertainment, who regularly get together to try to set new records or break old ones. For this attempt, the setup was to make use of over 600,000 dominoes that were no larger than the average pinky nail. The reason they had to be so small was due to space constraints, as not many places can hold domino chains of that length using regulation sized dominoes. Even though they wound up only using 596,229 of the dominoes they brought with them, they were still poised to break some records.

Patrick Sinner, 21, is the leader of the collective, and he spent a great deal of time with the press leading up to the event detailing what each record they were going for was, and how they planned to pull it off. He continually stressed all of the things that not only needed to go right but that could go wrong. An errant sneeze, a bead of sweat dripping down onto a tile and setting it in motion, a powerful vibration in the general area could be disastrous to their efforts. One thing he didn’t mention was the common housefly.

As Pickle reported, when the fly landed and it was known what was going to happen, there was no way to stop it. Too many dominoes had begun to fall, all because a fly chose to land on a single mini-domino. Even if they wanted to try to stop the cascade of dominoes, there was no time for them to set it all back up again, so they just let it happen and hoped for the best.

“These stones are only as big as the nail of a little finger. The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely, and then there was no time left to rebuild all the pieces.”

DW reported that once the cascade began, it took about 15 minutes for the final domino to fall. When it was all said and done, they had four new world records to brag on, including the longest domino wall, the largest spiral, and the largest domino cube. The final record was the longest domino chain reaction. Even though it wasn’t as big of a record-setting day as they aimed for, and despite not even having the cascade fully finished, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. While the full cascade wasn’t caught on film because it wasn’t planned to go off as it did, there is a 543,210 domino drop that Sinners Domino Entertainment pulled off in 2016 as an example of their work.