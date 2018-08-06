Kendall Jenner Says She Was ‘On Verge Of A Mental Breakdown’ Last Year That Almost Led Her To Quit Modeling

The reality television star has been open about her struggles with mental illness.

Kendall Jenner is opening up about the rough patch she endured last year, a stressful period that she says almost led her to quit modeling.

In a new interview in LOVE Magazine, the reality television star turned model said that the stress of her career nearly led to her a nervous breakdown last year. Jenner explained that she needed to take a step back during that period, leaving modeling for a short spell to focus on her mental health.

“Last season I didn’t do any shows,” Jenner told the magazine (via Hollywood Life). “Just ’cause I was working in LA and I was like ‘Oof, I can’t right now – I’m gonna go crazy.’ I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

Kendall didn’t say exactly what led her to the near-breakdown, but Hollywood Life pointed out that she was in Paris with sister Kim Kardashian when Kim was held at gunpoint and robbed of her jewelry, an event that Kim said left lasting trauma.

Kendall Jenner has actually been quite open about her struggles with mental health, including the panic attacks she has suffered. In an interview in Harper’s Bazaar conducted by fellow model Cara Delevingne, Kendall said she suffered anxiety so strong that it would sometimes keep her from sleeping at night.

“Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing,” Kendall said of her the root of her anxiety. “I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.”

Kendall said she learned to keep away from social media, which can be a very negative place especially for someone with a profile as big as the Jenner-Kardashian family’s. Singer and actress Selena Gomez went through something similar, even retreating to rehab to help deal with anxiety and depression caused in part by what she said was an addiction to social media.

It may be even more difficult for Kendall Jenner, who shares pictures — often some fairly revealing ones — on social media as part of her brand and to build her modeling resume. Kendall has also been a staple of the celebrity tabloid circuit, with regular stories about her love life.