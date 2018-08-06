Brian France Arrested For DUI In The Hamptons, NASCAR CEO Reportedly Over Twice The Legal Limit

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested Sunday evening, in one of the most exclusive communities in the Hamptons, for driving under the influence and possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance. His blood alcohol level was reportedly more than twice the legal limit.

France, 56, faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was jailed overnight in Sag Harbor Village and arraigned early Monday before being released on his own recognizance.

France was reportedly driving a 2017 Lexus when he disregarded a stop sign around 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports reported. Upon pulling him over, Sag Harbor Village Police officers became suspicious that France was intoxicated and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed, TMZ Sports reported.

According to TMZ Sports, his blood alcohol level was higher than 0.16 percent, more than twice the legal amount. In a subsequent search, the officers found France was also in possession of oxycodone pills, an opioid painkiller.

“Upon traffic stop it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Upon search of his person due to a lawful arrest Mr. France was in possession of oxycodone pills,” the Sag Harbor Village Police Department said in a press release posted on social media.

TMZ Sports reported that, during the police stop, France dropped the names of influential people he has in his circle, including his relationship with President Donald Trump.

France and his family are said to spend the summers in the Hamptons, a collection of communities, which includes the village of Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, that have long been a weekend and summer refuge for New Yorkers.

France, whose grandfather, William H.G. France, founded NASCAR in 1948, has served as the association’s CEO since 2003. He was named one of the “100 Most Influential of the Century” in 2006 by Time magazine. According to ESPN‘s estimations, NASCAR is worth $3 billion to $5 billion, including family-owned tracks.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts,” NASCAR has said in a statement in response to the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

Under NASCAR’s substance abuse policy, France could be suspended and required to sign up for a recovery program. He could also be subjected to drug testing, ESPN reported.