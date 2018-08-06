Coco Austin Shares Photos Of Her And Her Daughter In Matching Swimsuits

Coco Austin, wife of rapper turned actor Ice-T and mother to Chanel, posted photos to her Instagram on Saturday of her and her daughter in matching swimsuits. According to People, Austin and her two-year-old wore matching suits from the popular clothing brand, Fashion Nova. She and her daughter posed for the camera and made funny faces while standing in a pool.

As she wrote in her Instagram post, Austin: “said to Chanel ‘Wanna take some pictures while we go in the pool?’ She says, ‘Then can I have some Licorice?’ and here’s the outcome.”

The 39-year-old reality show star and her daughter have often gone out in matching clothes. Last year, Austin posted a photo to Chanel’s Instagram of herself and Chanel wearing matching outfits while in an airport.

“We live in airports… Always staying cute,” the post said. As People reports: “The fashion-forward tot is so connected to the latest style trends that she walked her first runway with Austin and dad Ice-T in February 2017 at just 14 months old, during the Air Jordan for the Rookie USA show for New York Fashion Week.”

Though Austin stated she was not sure she wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps, she now admits that Chanel will probably follow in her parent’s footsteps.

“She’s definitely a performer, which I was a little worried about because I don’t really want her to be a performer. That’s how her parents are. I think she’s going to, naturally. I was trying to push against that a little bit. Maybe [encourage her] to be a rocket scientist. I don’t know, something I’m not. But it seems like she’s going in my direction,” said Austin.

Austin started her career in 2001 at the Playboy Mansion. Since then, she has appeared in several films and TV shows, including RuPaul’s Drag Race and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She met husband Ice-T in 2002. In 2008, Austin was featured in an issue of Playboy magazine.

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, began his career in the ’80s and saw stardom with the hit song “6 In The Mornin'” in 1986. Since 2000, Ice-T has starred on the show Law and Order: SVU as Detective Odafin Tutuola.

In 2002, Austin and Ice-T married, and they renewed their vows in 2011. They starred on the show Ice Loves Coco, which premiered in 2011 and ran until 2014. In November 2015, the couple announced the birth of their child, Chanel.