Can Carole Radziwill Prove Bethenny Frankel Is Lying About Her Being Fired From ‘RHONY’?

Bethenny Frankel claims she's the only housewife who left the show, not Carole Radziwill!

Does Carole Radziwill have proof that she was not fired from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City?

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 6, the former Bravo reality star is allegedly claiming that she has an invitation letter from the network asking her to return for Season 11 but she could be lying.

“[Carole Radiziwll]’s folks are insisting she has a letter inviting her back on the show. Producers tell me, ‘It’s BS. No letter exists and no-one wants her back!’ Ouch,” Naught Nice Gossip‘s Rob Shuter recently tweeted.

Around the time Shuter’s Twitter message was shared, Radziwill’s former co-star and friend, Heather Thomson, came to her defense and denied Bethenny Frankel’s claim suggesting that no one has ever left the show besides her.

“I left the show. I was not fired Frankel had zip zero to do with my decision,” Thomson wrote. “She is certainly not the only housewife who left the franchise nor am I.”

Radziwill and Thomson joined The Real Housewives of New York City during the show’s fifth season after the network moved forward without original cast members Jill Zarin and Alex McCord, as well as additions Kelly Bensimon and Cindy Barshop.

Carole Radziwill announced she would not be a part of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 at the end of last month after spending the entirety of Season 10 at odds with former friend Bethenny Frankel. Shortly thereafter, Frankel took to her Twitter page where she suggested that Radziwill didn’t have a choice when it came to staying on the show or moving on. Instead, she claimed, she was removed from the show, as were all past housewives, aside from her.

Frankel told her fans and followers on Twitter that she was the only person who chose to leave the show and, as fans will recall, she did so to pursue her own spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, and a short-lived talk show, Bethenny.

Frankel then confirmed that after being vague, she was alluding to Radziwill being fired from The Real Housewives of New York City after its 10th season.

Radzill has remained silent in regard to Frankel’s claims against her.

To see more of Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.