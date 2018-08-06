‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: New Sneak Peeks Hint At Season 5 Chaos, Romance, And Heartbreak

There's plenty of heartbreak, love, and drama ahead on Season 5 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Tuesday night brings the Season 5 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise and spoilers tease that this will be one crazy edition of the summertime Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff. ABC is hyping the show like crazy heading into the August 7 debut and the latest sneak peeks share some new teasers regarding the chaos ahead.

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, gossip king Reality Steve has shared many of the highlights and lowlights coming up in Season 5. However, it seems that more Bachelor in Paradise spoilers are on the way. ABC shared an extended sneak peek during last Monday’s Men Tell All special and there was a lot to unpack with this one.

The sneak peek, which the show also shared on Twitter, teases Bachelor in Paradise spoilers related to numerous love triangles coming up in Season 5. Kendall Long and Leo Dottavio reportedly had a connection before filming started, but she also connects with “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile early on during filming and things will get intense as a result.

At some point this summer, Joe will talk about how he’s falling in love with Kendall. However, Leo will lash out at Joe and Kendall will be in tears. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have hinted that Kendall and Joe may be casually together now, but it seems that pairing might still be a bit open and fluid.

This season on #BachelorInParadise is sure to be a wild one, so don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/Cm6ea8MtWr — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 31, 2018

There’s going to be another love triangle involving Colton Underwood, Tia Booth, and Chris Randone, reveal recent Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. ABC’s photos from Episode 1 share that Tia and Colton will go out on a date quite quickly once filming begins. However, Chris makes a connection with Tia and at some point, he’ll say that he’s falling in love with her.

Tia and Colton will be in tears over their complicated dynamic and spoilers hint that viewers may be surprised where this one heads as Season 5 plays out this summer. Booth, Underwood, and Randone will be around for a while, but the buzz is that Chris’ attention may soon be drawn elsewhere.

Kevin Wendt first joined the franchise via Canada’s Bachelorette and he appeared on the debut season of Bachelor Winter Games where he ended up with Ashley Iaconetti. A new teaser via Twitter shows Kevin talking about how he fell in love with Ashley and expected to marry her, but as franchise fans know, this relationship faltered and she quickly got engaged to Jared Haibon. It looks like Wendt is still carrying some baggage from this situation, but he says he’s ready to find love.

Jenna Cooper seemingly sparks a fresh feud between Bachelorette rivals Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that viewers will get quite the treat when Robby Hayes shows up in Season 5 and has a faceoff of sorts with Jordan. There’s a physical brawl ahead involving some of the guys and Shushanna will apparently face accusations of being a Russian call girl as well as someone who practices witchcraft.

A lot of familiar faces will pop up along the way this summer in addition to the regular cast. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that they’ll mostly be delivering date cards and being just tangentially involved, but this should be fun for viewers to watch. For example, Jade and Tanner Tolbert will set up one date where the BIP contestants will be babysitting their daughter Emme, and it’s been teased that Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk will be with Colton and Tia during a date. Previews tease that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham will pop up at one point, as will Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

Will true love emerge among the chaos this summer on Bachelor in Paradise? Spoilers indicate that romance will blossom and there ultimately will be several relationships that flourish after everybody returns to the U.S. The craziness kicks into gear during the premiere on Tuesday, August 7, and it’ll be an action-packed run of episodes airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights over the next four weeks.