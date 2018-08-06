Scott Disick Hints That He Would Get Back Together With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Sofia Richie Relationship

Scott Disick may be dating 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie, but he might still have hope that he and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, could get back together in the future.

According to an August 6 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick opened up about his romance with Sofia Richie during the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday. Disick revealed that dating Richie has been good for him, and that things are going well for them.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anyone other than Kourtney. So it’s definitely different, but it’s good for me,” Disick said during the episode. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but point out Richie’s young age, adding that she used to hang out with the youngest members of the family, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Later, when Khloe Kardashian asked Scott Disick if he would ever get back together with Kourtney Kardashain, he admitted that the pair had talked about trying their relationship again when they were 40. “We always said we’d try to get back together when we’re 40. She’s just crazy,” Scott said of Kourtney.

Disick also revealed that he did feel some guilt about moving on from Kardashian after 10 years and three children together. However, Kourtney has done the same thing with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“I think that Kourtney and I have been through a lot. I don’t know, it’s an ongoing struggle. But I think Kourtney’s doing well now. I’m happy for her. And after talking to [Kardashian aunt] CiCi, some weight is lifted off of me and I don’t feel the guilt anymore. I’m feel like I’m able to live my life the way it should be,” Scott said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her relationship with Scott Disick after their split. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that she still has a lot of love for her former boyfriend, and that they have been working hard to make things better for their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kardashian also says that fans will likely see their co-parenting relationship grow during the new season of the show. “I think you’ll see that on the season a bit, but you know we really do our best to make the kids the priority, Kourtney said, adding, “I think Scott will always be family, and so we really try to have a good relationship for the kids.”